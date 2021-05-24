Home

Business

1,600 businesses breached COVID-safe protocols

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 12:50 pm
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

More than 1,500 businesses are now under the radar for non-compliance with COVID-safe protocols.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has conducted over 7,900 inspections since the second wave for the pandemic in April to ensure businesses are operating under the COVID safe measures.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they have a business continuity plan and enforcement approach that focuses on customer safety.

“As soon as the second wave hit, we started mobilizing our team from 20th April till 30th July, we’ve found about 1600 traders to be in breach and we’ve been continuously advising them.”

FCCC teams are also travelling to communities outside the containment zones to ensure that every business is in compliance.

