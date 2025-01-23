US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border

[ Source : Reuters ]

The U.S. military is preparing to send roughly 1,500 additional active-duty troops to the border with Mexico, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

Just two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration.

The additional troops would be joining the roughly 2,200 active-duty and thousands of National Guard troops already on the border.

Article continues after advertisement

During his first term, Republican Trump ordered 5,200 troops to help secure the border with Mexico. Democratic former President Joe Biden deployed active-duty troops to the border as well.

One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said this was likely the first wave of troops being sent to the border and the number could increase.

The official added that U.S. military aircraft could also be used to deport migrants, but that had not yet been approved.

Trump in his first day in office declared illegal immigration a national emergency, tasking the U.S. military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum, and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on American soil.