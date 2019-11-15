Home

New Zealand

61 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

RNZ
April 1, 2020 11:28 am
The total number of cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand has risen to 708, with 61 confirmed and probable cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry has confirmed.[Source: RNZ]

Health Ministry Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said there have been 47 new confirmed cases and 14 new probable cases.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black will also be providing an update. Yesterday she spoke about the of National Emergency being extended for another seven days until 8 April.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay will be providing a health update.

Yesterday there were 58 new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, bringing the total to 647 cases.

