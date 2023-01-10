Key suspect in Uganda's New Year stampede arrested

[Photo: Africanews]

Key suspect arrested over Uganda New Year’s Eve crush

Police in Uganda say they’ve arrested a key suspect who went on the run after a deadly New Year’s Eve crush.

They said the event’s host, Elvis Francis Juuko, was found in a hideout about 60 km from the capital Kampala.

He has been accused of urging revelers to go through a narrow passageway to watch fireworks outside the mall where the party was held.

The event’s organizers closed other exits to prevent people who hadn’t paid from accessing the venue.

At least 10 people died in the crush, most of them children.