Iowa legislature passes six-week abortion ban in special session

Reuters

July 12, 2023 4:30 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Iowa’s Republican-controlled legislature passed a bill in a special session banning abortions as soon as fetal cardiac activity can be detected, after around six weeks of pregnancy and before most women know they are pregnant.

The ban is expected to swiftly be signed into law by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, who called the special session after the Midwestern state’s Supreme Court on June 16 blocked a similar measure passed in 2018 from going into effect.

State senators passed the bill by 32-17 late Tuesday night, mostly along party lines, after hours of public comment by lawmakers and Iowans on both sides of the issue, as abortion rights activists held loud protests in and around the State Capitol building.

The bill will outlaw abortions with limited exceptions after cardiac activity can be detected, weeks before the fetus has developed an actual heart. It makes no exceptions for the age of the pregnant person or any mental health condition.

Before the final vote, Democratic lawmakers fruitlessly sought to loosen the bill. State Representative Timi Brown-Powers proposed amending the bill to grant exceptions for pregnant children aged 12 or under.

Republican state Representative Shannon Lundgren responded that the bill allows abortions after six weeks in the case of a medical emergency, and successfully urged her colleagues to reject the amendment.

Abortions after six weeks would also be allowed in the case of rape, incest, a fetal abnormality that a doctor reasonably believes is incompatible with life and in the event that continuing the pregnancy would create a serious risk of irreversible harm to the woman’s body.

The state Senate’s Republican president, Amy Sinclair, also highlighted the bill’s exceptions on Tuesday, and said the law would protect mothers as much as unborn fetuses.

Iowa’s 2018 ban on abortions after about six weeks was put on hold by the courts while Roe v. Wade and similar state constitutional protections were in effect, but both have now been reversed.

Iowa’s highest court had deadlocked in the 3-3 decision in June, leaving abortion legal in Iowa for up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

However, the three judges who opposed reinstating the 2018 law said they were doing so to avoid legislating from the bench, leading Republican lawmakers to believe they have a good chance of beating future challenges by passing a new law now.

Fourteen states have banned most abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case and stripped away a nationwide right to abortion.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa asked abortion rights supporters to contact their legislators, sign up to speak against the bill and rally against the measure at Tuesday’s session.

The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition advocacy group also asked its members to contact their lawmakers to support the bill.

Rovereto is Radrodro’s choice for PS

Bottle tax concession for new players: Rabuka

No more coups, do not use the RFMF

Progressive steps taken to address water disruptions: Tuisawau

Environment Ministry to investigate mystery blue water

Police investigation on Carpenters Fiji continues

Singh calls on FICAC Commissioner to step down

FBC wins climate change reporting award

Police officer accused of murder

Ministry to address large-scale technologies

Fisheries Act under review

Padma Lakshmi passes torch

NATO summit declaration says "Ukraine's future is in NATO"

Elton John says goodbye

Bondwell to open its latest flagship in North

Charlie Watts book collection

Solomon Islands PM's 'I am back home' comment in Beijing 'shameful'

Ex-Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after 53 years

Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervour

Runway lighting stolen from Nigerian airport

Raiwalui impressed with team’s growth

Repeat of 2022 final as Naitasiri brace for Nadi

South Korean zoo welcomes giant panda twins

Trump seeks to delay trial in classified documents case

New sponsor for BOG

Fittler’s job on the line

Prasad appointed as Vodafone Fiji Regional Chief Marketing Officer

Police and anti-judicial reform protesters clash as bill advances

U.S. investigates 346,000 Ford Escape SUVs over door issues

BBC presenter sent abusive messages to second young person

Senegal's lone developer fights

Russian ex-navy commander shot dead while jogging in Krasnodar

Meta's Instagram to bring branded content tools to Threads

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka

'Ukraine will make NATO stronger,' Zelenskiy says in summit city

Orphans to remain in state care: Kiran

Government prioritizes outsourcing industry

Tavatavanawai signs with Highlanders

Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged tanker suspected of illegal oil transfer

Sibling around-the-world aviators

Amazon makes first Big Tech challenge to EU online content rules

Allies refuse to give Ukraine timeframe on joining

Age is just a number: Qoro

Three from three for Hockey women

RPSSA aims to nurture young talents

MOE to meet bus operators

Kalouniwai and Bainimarama are related: Tikoduadua

Tabuya outlines steps to graduate people from Social Protection Scheme

Pay hike expected for civil service

Caster Semenya wins appeal at European Court of Human Rights

Labour Mobility Program under review

Ministry to collaborate with Thai academic institutions

Sanatan Fiji welcomes budget allocation

RZA talks creativity

Thailand's monarchy looms over battle

Drake is yet another artist targeted

Teacher unions rejected Kuruleca’s appointment: Radrodro

Flash floods rage in Vermont

Allowances increased; contracts signed: FRU

Do not play blame game: Kumar

Russian troops 'trapped' in eastern city of Bakhmut

Tawake, Coates in Waikato squad

Threats to regional unity: Qereqeretabua

Lal apologises, Rabuka not offended

Concert season is so weird right now

MOE maps five-year plan: Radrodro

Court remands man for alleged robbery

Radrodro rejects Kuruleca’s appointment

Rainn Wilson wasn’t happy filming

Two ministries receive social protection strategy

Nassar, disgraced doctor who abused US gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Strong visitor arrivals forecast by PATA

Punjas announces deal with FRU

Harry Styles hit in eye

From trauma to training - new lives for North Korea’s defectors

Michael Cera couldn’t join in the ‘Barbie’ group chat

Johannesburg residents stunned by once-in-a-decade snowfall

Electoral Registration Amendment Bill 2023 motion approved

Learning ground for Yasawa

President acknowledges Fiji Pearls struggles at I-tatau

Suva building on positives ahead of Labasa clash

Bala asked to provide proof

More focus on school participants for Chess

Threads surges to 100 million users

Tom Cruise debunked ‘weirdest story’

Leveraging international cooperation crucial

Kumar labels budget as deceitful

Saifiti’s Origin comeback after suspension

Kremlin says Putin held post-mutiny talks

Budget does not address poverty: Chand

Recent spendathon concerning: Koya

Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp down

Liam Payne says he’s 6 months sober

Palestinian boy killed during Israeli assault was unarmed

Parliament discussing alleged attack against PM

Winning start for Fiji Hockey teams

Aretha Franklin’s family heads to court

Icelandic volcano erupts near capital

46 HIV deaths last year

BSP Life pays out $44m

Restoration of water supply in Labasa progressing

Madonna shares health update

FIFA lifts Zimbabwe suspension in time for World Cup qualifiers

Review of legislation crucial says Kamikamica

Businesswoman granted bail

Turkey gives green light to Swedish NATO membership bid

‘Joy Ride’ works too hard

One game at a time for Suva

Silktails ready for Ryde Eastwood Hawks

Safe space for young female footballers

Alcaraz into the Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic holds off Hurkacz to reach quarter-finals again

Review of issuance of PSV license possible: Ro Filipe

Kamikamica to lodge complaint against Sayed-Khaiyum

Health Minister clarifies salary increment

LTA concerned over bad driver behaviour

Need to improve the information system: Kiran

Increased budget for tourism and Civil Aviation

Government lacks creativity, claims Koya

Nadi lady spends $50k to revamp her business

New Zealand beat Vietnam 2-0 in final warmup before World Cup

Gerrard says "family feeling" was a key reason for joining Al-Ettifaq

Former Juventus chairman given a 16-month ban

Sumo retirees play for laughs

Alibaba shares rise 5.5%

Warsaw into hub of creative arts

Coalition government rubbishes conspiracy claims

Focal point on scrum for Nadroga

Ditoka labels Seruiratu’s comment as misguided notion

Buikoto appointed Vodafone Fiji CEO

Bala under the spotlight

Raunchy rollercoaster to China

Khan to lead Ba FC

No effort from previous government says Gavoka

Fiji hockey starts World Cup campaign on a high

TSLS grants to address labour shortages

Fiji’s international visitor arrivals looks strong: PATA

UN experts arrive in Honduras to explore anti-corruption mission installation

China inflation kicks off week with a bang

Temporary closure of Nausori bound lane on Kings Road

New Zealand could host State of Origin game from 2027

New Zealand, EU ink trade deal

Valentino takes modern haute couture

Impact of national debt, PM reveals

China's factory gate prices fall at fastest pace in 7 years

Help find missing teen

Migrant boat from Senegal carrying 200 people missing off Canary Islands

'Ivory Lady' reveals leadership role of women

Schumer asks FDA to investigate Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

Biden arrives in Britain to meet King Charles, PM Sunak

Suspended Twitter account moves to Threads

Unseen photos taken by Paul McCartney

World's war on greenhouse gas emissions has a military blind spot

Opposition Leader questions budget allocations

Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold 'initiative,' says Zelenskiy

Allowance increase for Flying Fijians

Government to setup feedback system: Rabuka

End horrendous and uncalled-for offences against children: Save the Children Fiji

Seruiratu defends national health status

Manuel bags gold

Chile zoo celebrates birth

Support network needed for problem sharing

Rewa to work on weaknesses

Significant progress made on Vunato landfill relocation

Mexican Pemex estimates platform fire shut

Azarenka booed off court for failing to offer Svitolina obligatory handshake

Maison Sara Chraibi shows geometric patterns

PSG sign France international defender Hernandez from Bayern

Saudi National Bank was denied taking 40%

Millions vie for tickets

Canadian port strike talks resume

Bus accident lands two students in hospital

Parliament debates on budget

Two people charged for murder of 20-year-old man

Businesswoman to front court

FNU to offer agriculture programme in Labasa

Fendi takes contemporary haute couture

North Korea denounces U.S. move to bring ballistic missile submarine to peninsula

BBC suspends presenter over alleged teenager photos scandal

Player’s composure crucial for winning says Mannu

MGM to not let guard down

Filling gender gaps for Lewis-Hill Boxing Promotion

Government will never hold university grants: Prasad

Illegal wind spoils another time for sprinter Hughes at UK championships

Complex heart surgeries in children becoming common: Tappoo

President acknowledges communities support

Job-ready workforce key to Fiji's economic growth

Youth beacon of hope for future

Brilliant Brook and big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes series

Fiji guarantees spot in World Rugby U20 Championship next year

Veteran Sinclair leads 23-player Canadian World Cup squad

Dolphins sink Titans with golden point penalty goal win

It’s a stimulus budget says RBF Governor

Accident claims life in Vanua Levu

Rawaqa scores on debut

Underwater music show in the Florida Keys promotes awareness of coral reef protection

Navua stuns Ba in DFPL