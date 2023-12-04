Fugitive deported from Turkey back to Australia

[Source: 9news]

Sydney gangland figure Masood Zakaria will face court two years after police allege he fled the country and entered Turkey using a fake passport.

Zakaria, 28, was arrested at Darwin Airport yesterday after he was deported by Turkish authorities.

Zakaria has been wanted on an arrest warrant by NSW Police for a number of serious criminal offences, including conspiracy to murder.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald described the man as “one of the most wanted and significant organised crime figures in NSW”.

“State Crime Command’s Criminal Groups Squad have worked tenaciously on this investigation over the past four years and are currently in Darwin preparing for the man’s extradition to NSW in the coming days,” he said.

“Once in NSW, he will face a series of charges relating to his alleged role as a director of a criminal group and conspiracy to murder – serious and violent crimes that carry equally serious jail time.”