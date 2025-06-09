Eleven more die from malnutrition in Gaza, says Hamas-run health ministry

[Source: BBC News]

A further 11 deaths resulting from malnutrition have been reported in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

That brings the total number of malnutrition-related deaths to 212, including 98 children.

At least 38 people have also been killed and 491 injured as a result of Israeli military activity over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Deaths continue to rise amid reports that a deadline of 7 October has been set for residents to evacuate Gaza City following the announcement of a controversial Israeli plan to take control of the area.

The new plan, approved by the Israeli security cabinet and detailed on Friday, lists five “principles” for ending the war in Gaza, with one being “taking security control of the territory”.

Reports in Israeli media say the plan initially focuses on taking full control of Gaza City, relocating its estimated one million residents further south.

The plan has been met with criticism from world leaders as well as fierce opposition from some within Israel, including from military officials and the families of hostages still being held in Gaza who fear for their safety.

Israel has rejected criticism, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying condemnation would “not weaken our resolve”.

The US has been less critical – with Donald Trump saying earlier in the week that it was “pretty much up to Israel” whether to fully occupy the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reports that the government has set a two-month deadline before a military siege of Gaza City to begin on 7 October, the two-year anniversary of the beginning of the war.

Within those two months, Israel plans to forcibly displace the estimated one million Palestinians living in Gaza City, roughly half the number of people living in the entirety of the territory.

