World

Elderly caned at Kenya's PCEA Thogoto Care Home for the Aged

August 7, 2023 5:01 pm

[Source: BBC]

Vulnerable residents at an elderly care home near Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, have been mistreated and neglected, a BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed.

Secret filming shows staff members physically mistreating residents, dumping food directly onto tables without any plates, and leaving medical conditions untreated.

“Hit her on the buttocks. Beat her,” a member of staff urges a stick-wielding colleague, at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Thogoto Care Home for the Aged, about 20km (12 miles) west of Nairobi.

Article continues after advertisement

The undercover footage shows that moments before, three staff dressed in purple uniforms, surround an old woman by a metal gate flanked by sheets of corrugated iron at the perimeter of the home’s garden.

“Where were you heading to on that side?” asks one of the staff. “You were called and refused to come back.”

The old woman, wearing a fleece and a bobble hat, appears confused and frightened.

“Oh, please forgive me,” she says.

“Now we have to cane you,” says one of the staff.

A staff member can then be seen hitting the elderly woman’s bottom with a wooden stick.

This is just one example of evidence of mistreatment uncovered in the BBC Africa Eye investigation.

The care home was set up by the Women’s Guild of the local PCEA church but is now managed independently. It is home to around 50 elderly women and men.

Over the last decade, the number of homes for the elderly is reported to have almost tripled in Nairobi. Many don’t charge rent and are supported by local churches or rely on donations.

In the next 30 years the elderly population in Africa is projected to triple from 75 million to 235 million, according to the United States Census Bureau report from 2020.

Its growth will be faster than in any other region of the world, making the prospect of sending elderly relatives to a care home a reality for an increasing number of families.

In 2020, the Kenyan broadcasting channel, Ebru Television, was filmed inside Thogoto Care Home. The manager, Jane Gaturu, presented an image of a safe haven, where residents were well fed and cared for.

BBC Africa Eye heard worrying reports this was not the case. Two undercover reporters got jobs at the care home and spent 14 weeks secretly filming inside the facility.

As well as the footage of staff hitting the elderly woman with a cane, they recorded staff admitting to physically abusing other residents.

“Sometimes you have to use force,” says a staff member, sitting outside under a canopy during a tea break.

“Even carers who start being polite, they find themselves being aggressive towards clients,” she says.

They go on to describe one man who “is always being caned”.

“We beat him and that is what calms him down. Because if he gets angry, he can even hit you with a rock,” she says.

The reporters filmed further examples of apparent neglect and mistreatment, including medical conditions being left untreated. One elderly man was suffering from a serious skin problem.

“I’m feeling pain. Too much, too much. I feel like I’m burning,” he can be heard saying in the footage, trying to show an undercover reporter his neck. He claims care home staff won’t take him to the hospital to be treated.

The gravity of his skin condition is difficult to determine in the secret footage, but the undercover reporter says he was bleeding very badly.

“He gave money to Jane [Gaturu, the care home manager] to take him to the hospital,” the reporter says.

“He was not taken to hospital. And when he asked Jane, Jane was very angry with him. And she even told him: ‘Your home is just around the corner, and your people have given up on you. Do you think I will be able to help you?”

“He used to tell me: ‘We are waiting for death’,” the reporter recalls.

It took around six weeks before the man saw a doctor, with money provided by his family.

In photos taken by an undercover reporter, white flaky skin covers his entire body from the waist to the top of his neck. It is not known what the condition was.

Ms Gaturu declined to comment on whether she was given money for medical treatment and then did nothing.

Government guidelines say residential homes should provide medical care for the residents.

“I personally was in pain when I see them suffering and I can’t help,” says the undercover reporter.

“I used to cry a lot. Most of the time I used to get to the toilet. I switch off my camera and cry.”

One of the undercover reporters filmed an elderly woman using her hands to eat food left directly on the table without a plate because she was unable to feed herself with a spoon.

A former care worker said they witnessed similar scenes, describing how staff told her not to assist residents with their meals.

“They told me not to help them today because no one would help them tomorrow,” she says.

An undercover reporter secretly filmed a conversation with a staff member about staff not feeding vulnerable residents.

“Do you think she will be the first to die of hunger here?” the member of staff tells her.

“Many have died of hunger here. They [carers] deny them lunch, deny them dinner, all because they don’t want to make time to come and feed them.”

Most of the food at the home is donated, and on three occasions the undercover reporters saw food being loaded into a senior staff member’s car.

An undercover reporter was also asked if she wanted to take residents’ food from the facility, but declined.

A former carer from the home alleged food was being stolen by staff.

“There was food there but most of the food was stolen. They overload the car with food. They overload the car with so much food it tilts,” she says.

BBC Africa Eye showed some of the undercover recordings to Joseph Motari, the principal secretary for social protection and senior citizens affairs – the Kenyan government member responsible for elderly care.

“Should we find anybody abusing, harassing, maiming these older persons, I can assure you the necessary punishment would be inflicted on whoever does that,” he said.

“We are going to do spot-checks on various private homes and see as to whether they meet the standards that they should be having. We are willing to take action against any private-run old person’s homes that mistreat them,” he added.

We put the allegations to Ms Gaturu.

“The home is a non-profit organisation run on a voluntary basis which depended entirely on donations from well-wishers,” she said.

She added that it does not have a professional medical team and relies on others to provide medical care, “but that allegations they did not take care of residents who needed medical attention were lies and malice”.

“Residents who struggle to eat are given priority assistance and anyone seen carrying food away from the home should be dismissed.

“The home and the management do not condone any form of brutality or aggression towards the aged. Staff have been victims of attacks by residents.

“The home always observes the rule of law and remains guided by the Christian principles on which it was founded,” Ms Gaturu said.

QVS rejects bullying and criminal activities

Unified effort for brighter future

New learning experience in Opposition: Seruiratu

New CSSD equipment for Sai Prema Fiji

KPMG opens new office in Nadi

Strategic Planning Office re-established

Neiko tells of phone conversation

No cause for alarm: Gavoka

Tourism Fiji boosting PR efforts in China

Government to review franchise shipping scheme

Government expects over $1b revenue from VAT

Narawa books World Cup ticket

On to the next phase: Raiwalui

Elderly caned at Kenya's PCEA Thogoto Care Home for the Aged

BOG tickets available from Wednesday

Indonesia Q2 GDP growth highest in three quarters

Bronze for Young at Commonwealth Youth Games

Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion

Zuckerberg 'not holding breath' over Musk cage fight

Harry and Meghan working on new Netflix project

UK hiring falls at fastest pace in over three years, wage growth slows

Dungeons & Dragons tells illustrators to stop using AI to generate artwork for fantasy franchise

Fines hiked for firms employing illegal migrants

Raiwalui acknowledges Drua players

Common law proposal sparks fear in India tribes

Extra power for Rewa’s campaign

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

QVS set for Deans quarter-finals

Local doctors to be trained

Suva shifts focus to BOG

TSLS framework for skilled workers

Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast

Tony Gustavsson says Matildas don't need underdog tag to win

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Police to beef up operations at Nausori bus stand

Pakistan to send its cricket team to participate in World Cup in India

Boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash on motorway

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

GCC complex works awaiting OHS approval

Five arrested as protest halts elite UCI cycling race

Fiji Samoa strengthen ties 

Officers reminded of policing role

Learning program to address climate change

Ukraine calls Jeddah talks productive

Philippines accuses China of firing water cannons

Pakistan passenger train derails killing 30

Investigation ongoing into leaked RFMF letter

FIFA President pledges support

Roses miss out on historic title

Fiji remains a safe place for visitors: Tikoduadua

Health Ministry anticipates rise in LTDD cases

Arsenal down Man City in shootout

Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 called off

Saudi Arabia urges its citizens

Fisheries dialogue vital, says Ravu

Never limit your aspiration: Katonivere

Nacola launches second book

New Chef for Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort

Sweden knock United States out of World Cup on penalties

Lautoka hold off hungry Rewa

Raiders survive Tigers scare to keep top four chances alive

Eels keep finals hopes alive after late win against Dragons

China floodwater diversions to populated areas unleash wave of online anger

Investigation into attempted arson ongoing: Tikoduadua

Initially delayed, the ‘Barbie’ movie is now set to be released in the United Arab Emirates

Anemia-free Fiji through breastfeeding

Athletics Fiji is exploring for the best

Makoi Health Center to temporarily close

Operation “Siro Sobu” launched

Cyclists debut strong at Commonwealth Youth Games

Gadar 2 boasts of "real action scenes and not just VFX”

Pakistan election to be delayed by new census

Vakatawa to make international comeback

Labasa vs Ba match ends in a draw

Roord on target as Dutch march past South Africa in last 16

Driver says he considered actor Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

Twenty-one injured in east China magnitude 5.5 earthquake: state media

Swimmers complain of suffering sickness and diarrhea after Sunderland event

Missing Mexican woman Maria Fernanda Sanchez found dead in Germany

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back

A call to action against Anemia

Fiji Pearls move up

Influencer Kai Cenat charged with inciting a riot after New York City mayhem

Good turnout at WOWS Kids fundraiser

Odisha FC welcomes Krishna

Opera singer David Daniels and his husband plead guilty to sexual assault

Ministries forge partnerships to bolster food and nutrition policy

Gymnastics Biles tops competition in first outing since Tokyo Games

US approves postpartum depression pill

Motorists urged to slow down

Person in connection with dancer’s stabbing death is in custody, police say

Australia announces tax adviser crackdown after PwC tax leak scandal

Movie weapons supervisor waives preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Heavy rains wreak havoc in central Taiwan in wake of typhoon

Two DFPL matches postponed

Manchester City sign Croatia centre-back from RB Leipzig

Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever

Russian tanker hit by sea drone near Crimea Bridge

Mahira Sharma to reunite with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Springboks overcome scrappy first half to beat Argentina

Grand Slam winners begin World Cup warm-up series with solid home win

Learn from criticism, don’t be defensive: Rabuka

Imran Khan arrested after Pakistan court sentences ex-prime minister to three years in jail

999-year lease to be reviewed

Actor Mark Margolis, murderous drug kingpin on ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ dies at 83

Zero tolerance in criminal collaboration: Vocevoce

Bates Café in Namaka invests $80k

Lomani double in Tokyo win

Rewa set for Blues in DFPL

Scotland storm back with 14 men to stun France

Wales defeat disappointing England in warm-up

Australia hold off Jamaica to reach Netball World Cup final

Pearls settle for 11th place

Hynes stars as Sharks end losing streak against Rabbitohs

England makes history in Netball World Cup

Miyazawa strikes again as Japan beat Norway to reach quarter-finals

Ponga fires Knights to victory in Perth shootout

Bonmati scores brilliant brace to lead Spain into quarter-finals

Big guns fire as Broncos ambush Cowboys

Government plans to retain skilled workers

Rokotuisawa does it again for Naitasiri

Professor Prasad concerned with Bula Boys ranking

Top Russian soprano fired over war sues Met Opera

Vanua Championship top four confirmed

We’re building well: Japan Coach

All Blacks kick last minute penalty for victory over Wallabies

Police Commander urges to enhance public service

10 couples graduate from Tutu Training Center

Four-try Samoa down Tonga in Pacific Nations Cup

U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation

Travis Scott in chart Utopia with first UK number one album

West African leaders plan possible Niger intervention as deadline looms

Rahul Gandhi set to return to parliament as top court suspends conviction

FIFA will continue investing in Fiji says Infantino

Randall Park adapts a favorite graphic novel for his feature debut ‘Shortcomings’

Kuruvoli doing it for son

Measures in place to counter anemia crisis

New York park erupts in chaos as live streamer's giveaway goes awry

Fiji still a safe place: Seruiratu

Joyce Aviation to have standby jet for medical emergencies

Heavy rain alert, coastal inundation for parts of Fiji

Underdog tag for QVS in Deans quarter-finals

School teacher grateful for spine surgery

Fritz edges Murray to reach quarters in Washington

Milan sign American midfielder Musah from Valencia

Cirque du Soleil wants audiences to relive Messi's World Cup party

US Army no longer has Senate-confirmed leader, joining Marines

Criticism of Henderson's Saudi Arabia move understandable, Southgate says

Ukrainian drone disables Russian warship near Russia's Novorossiysk port

Cuba seeks Fiji’s support, PM receives invitation

Old capital to get facelift

Trump documents case judge made multiple errors in earlier trial

US police drop battery investigation over thrown microphone

Naikabula and Maisrewa for Japan

Putin critic Alexei Navalny has 19 years added to jail term, West condemns Russia

Labour migration surpasses 8,000 this year alone

British Airways workers to get 13% pay rise

Not all prices have increased: Patel

Pakistan court pauses Imran Khan's trial over sale of state gifts

Pearls improve World Cup rankings

Pursue studies of interest says Lal

Tavua after first win

South Africa beats Tonga, will face Uganda for 5th playoff

Pre-Olympics women's swimming event postponed as storms dirty Seine river

Panthers flex their muscle in comfortable win over Storm

Warriors hold out spirited Titans

Suva continues unbeaten run

Tribunal to investigate former Police Commissioner

Malimali nominated as EC Chair

Massive increase in FRCS revenue collection

Botitu is a talented player: Nayacalevu

TSLS to fund more than one repeat unit

Serbian coal miners uncover Roman ship

Major plans in place for CWM facelift

Communication vital for Pearls

Bus plunges down ravine in Mexico, killing 17 and injuring 22

PM faces criticism over Fukushima Nuclear Waste Water statement

FIFA President to be in Fiji tomorrow

Complex spine surgery conducted by visiting team

Surprise winners, shock losers in 32-team World Cup group stage

30 graduate from Vuli ni Sausauvou program

Blackpink’s Jisoo is dating actor Ahn Bo-hyun

Unfair practices on digital platforms identified

U.S., Colombia to open three migration offices to stem irregular crossings

Police step up patrols at Kalabu waterfalls

Japanese Government hands over water supply system

Strong social protection critical: ADB

'Bohemian Rhapsody' piano

Body found in river buoys at Mexico border amid criticism of policy

Singer Lizzo denies creating hostile environment for dancers

Travis King: North Korea confirms custody of US soldier

VAT exemption on prescribed medicines clarified

Weather not an issue: Raiwalui

Police operation beefed at Suva Market

PM commends Kuruleca's patience

No time for blame game warns PM

Commentating experience for Fijian women

Rewa looks forward to tough encounter on Sunday

Policy review to counter anaemia

TSLS launches new handbook