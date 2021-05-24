Home

NSW reports 244 new COVID-19 cases and one death, as restrictions set to ease further

SMH
November 7, 2021 11:34 am

There have been 244 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in NSW, as the state prepares for restrictions to be further eased from tomorrow.

About 89.7 per cent of people aged under 16 are fully vaccinated and 93.9 per cent of people have received their first dose.

There are currently 269 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals and 52 people are in intensive care units.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 70,276 tests conducted during the latest reporting period.

Restrictions will be eased further for vaccinated people in NSW from Monday, when there will be no limits on the number of people allowed in homes or at outdoor gatherings with fewer than 1000 people.

Businesses will move to a one person per two square metres capacity and dance floors and indoor swimming pools will be allowed to reopen.

Caps will also be removed from settings other than gym and dance classes, for which the 20 person cap for classes will stay in place.

Density limits or 100 per cent fixed seated capacity will apply to outdoor recreation facilities, including stadiums, racecourses, theme parks and zoos, and entertainment facilities such as cinemas and theatres.

Rules around masks will stay in place until December 15 or when 95 per cent of the state is fully vaccinated.

Lockdown settings will also continue to be in place for people who are unvaccinated until December 15 or when the state hits the 95 per cent double-vaccination target.

