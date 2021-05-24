New South Wales reports 52 COVID-19 deaths, Victoria 20

Home

36
January 30, 2022 12:06 pm

New South Wales recorded another 52 COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.

A total of 2663 people with the virus are in the state’s hospitals, of which 182 are in ICU.

There were 13,524 new cases recorded in the reporting period, of which 6032 were from positive rapid antigen tests (RAT) and 7492 were from PCR swabs.

Since RAT reporting began on 13 January, there has now been more than 247,000 self-reported positive cases.

The state’s booster shot rate has risen to 38.8 percent of eligible people, while 37.4 percent of children aged five to 11 have now received their first vaccine dose.

The double-dose rate for children aged 12 to 16 is now at 78.5 percent, while 83.2 percent have had one jab.

For the over-16 age group, 94 percent have had two doses and 95.4 percent one dose.

Meanwhile, the NSW government is set to announce a $1 billion support package for businesses hit by the economic impact of the Omicron wave.

The package includes support for small businesses to buy rapid antigen tests.

Eligible small businesses will be provided a payment of 20 percent of weekly payroll, up to $5000 a week.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the package included $700 million for small business, and also targeted the performing arts sector.

He said business was tracking “better than expected” during the Omicron wave and confidence was returning to the market.

