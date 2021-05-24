Coronavirus boosters likely for years to come: Pharmacy Guild

Australians will be getting booster shots to combat COVID-19 for years to come, with annual injections to become an integral part of the national vaccination program, according to the Pharmacy Guild.

National cabinet met on Friday to discuss the roll-out of the booster shot program to the general population, the vaccination of kids aged 5-11 – with a decision on this expected in the coming weeks – as well as the use of rapid testing and shorter quarantine periods.

Pharmacy Guild president Trent Twomey said there would be a need for booster shots “for the foreseeable future” to protect Australians against the coronavirus.

Article continues after advertisement

“The question is what booster and what interval we need to get that booster, whether its every six, nine or 12 months. Those decisions need to be based on evidence and facts and at the moment that is an evolving space,” he said.

Mr Twomey added “it will probably take until 2023 until we reach some sort of steady state vaccination program” that would involve one annual booster shot for the population, much as the flu shot has become annual.

“In time we will treat COVID like many other viruses that have been around for decades, and a COVID-19 shot will just be another element of the Australian vaccination program.”

Australia’s first booster shots for the general population will begin from Monday, with anyone who had their second dose more than six months ago eligible for a third shot.

Australia passed the 80 per cent double-vaccinated milestone for over 16s on Saturday for the overall population, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison described as an “extraordinary effort”, but only NSW, Victoria and the ACT have actually passed the 80 per cent mark.