Crossroad power past Ucuna to Tui Suva glory

Crossroad came out firing at this year’s Tui Suva Volleyball Tournament, knocking out defending champions Ucuna in straight sets this afternoon at Suvavou Village.

The win carried extra meaning as the tournament marks its 35th year, a milestone that has grown into a cherished tradition for families from across Fiji and around the world who return home every Christmas and Boxing Day.

Team spokesman Atunaisa Kepa, who anchors the side in the power position, says this year’s trophies have been dedicated to two of their own, the late John and Inoke, making the tournament a time of remembrance as much as competition.

Kepa adds that the hope is for the children of Suvavou Village to continue the legacy and keep the tournament alive for generations to come.

After bowing out at the semi final stage last year, Crossroad showed renewed hunger and belief, proving too strong this time around despite having just one week of preparation together as a team.

Attention now shifts to their next challenge, the Tui Suva Trophy, which will be contested on New Year’s Day at the same venue, as Crossroad look to carry their momentum into the new year.

