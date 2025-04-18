Volleyball heats up at Vodafone Arena in Easter tournament

[ Source: Suva Volleyball Association ]

It was a big day of volleyball at the Vodafone Arena as teams brought energy, excitement, and plenty of great plays in the Hot Bread Kitchen Easter Volleyball Competition.

In the women’s games, Suva Blue started strong, beating Mid Central 1 in two straight sets, 25-17 and 25-14. In Pool 2, Kinoya Green was too good for Nasinu Bluewinning 25-9 and 25-20 with smart plays and strong serving.

Raiwai 1dominated Mid Central 1in Pool 3, 25-12 and 25-18. Suva Whiteshowed control in their Pool 4 win against Nausori 3, 25-13 and 25-20. In Pool 5, Nausori 1defeated Mid Central 1with two 25-20 set wins. The final pool game saw Nasinu Red crush Kinoya Gold25-10 and 25-7 in Pool 6.

In the men’s competition Kinoya Gold beat Raiwai 1 in Pool 1. They took the first set 25-11 and held on to win the second 26-24. In Pool 2, Nakasi 1 was too strong for Nasinu Blue, winning 23-13 and 25-19. Suva Blue was in top form in Pool 3, beating Nausori 3 easily, 25-10 and 25-9.

In Pool 4, Nasinu Red won against Nasinu 2, 25-17 and 25-19. Pool 5 gave the crowd a real thriller, Nakasi 2 won the first set 26-24, Mid-Central fought back 25-14, but Nakasi 2 held on to win the final set 15-13. Nausori 1 also won in straight sets over Suva White in Pool 6.

The action continues tomorrow as teams fight for a place in the finals.





