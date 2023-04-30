Two DFPL games in Ratu Cakobau Park

There will be two Digicel Fiji Premier League games held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Lautoka will be taking on Tailevu Naitasiri at 1 p.m. before Rewa battles Ba at 3 p.m.

You can listen to the live commentary for the two games on Mirchi FM.

Article continues after advertisement

In other games, the stallions are hosting Navua at 3 p.m. at Lawaqa Park, while Nadi clashes with the capital-city team at the same time at Prince Charles Park.

Yesterday, Tavua FC held the Babasiga Lions 1-all in the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition at Subrail Park.