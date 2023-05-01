Tuwai is the new face of FMF

Jerry Tuwai [middle] with Winston Hill [left] and Jese Ravudi

Jerry Tuwai is the new brand ambassador for FMF.

FMF Sales and Marketing Maria Kumar made this announcement after signing a three-year partnership with the Tuwai Boxing promotion.

“It touched FMF when we got to know that boxing is the actual dream of Jerry Tuwai and to do this partnership actually is doing us an honor to make the star of sevens to get his dream come true.”

Kumar adds the public will be seeing more of the two-time Olympian on FMF products.

Winston Hill and Jese Ravudi are scheduled to fight in the opening match of the Tuwai Boxing Promotion.