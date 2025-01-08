Australia tourney boosts Suva Tennis for Asia-Pacific

[Photo: Supplied]

While gaining valuable exposure to enhance their skills, the Margaret Court Cup has served as a stepping stone for Suva Tennis players as they prepare for their next major challenge.

Eight tennis representatives from Suva are currently in Australia, participating in two tournaments.

While the Margaret Court Cup concluded yesterday, the Victorian Grass Court Championships began today.

Suva Tennis PR Officer Manuha’apai Qaqaturaga says players have been performing exceptionally well and exceeding expectations.

“We have the West Pacific coming up one week after they get back so this would be the Suva players preparation for that and they will be representing Fiji in the West Pacific and I just believe in God that he will elevate Suva players to a level where they can win gold in the next Olympics.”

She adds that this experience serves as a solid foundation for tennis development and excellent preparation for the West Pacific.

The Victorian Grass Court concludes this Saturday.

The West Pacific will be held on the 27th of this month until the 2nd of February.

It will be held at the Regional Tennis Courts in Nadovu, Lautoka.