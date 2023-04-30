Tavailagi delivers, claims gold

Aminiasi Tavailagi of Ratu Kadavulevu School won gold in the junior boy’s long jump, jumping 6.04 meters.

Despite his outstanding performance at the Tailevu Zone, the youngster was surprised to win gold, claiming he was not expecting it.

He dedicated his victory to God, his family, and his school.

Keleto Loboilagi of Nasikawa Vision College won silver with a jump of 6.01 meters, while Ratu Apenisa Navukitu of Nakasi High School won bronze with a jump of 5.77 meters.