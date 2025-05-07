Swimming body encourages wider participation

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

The Fiji Primary Secondary Schools Swimming Association is actively promoting greater participation in the upcoming National Schools Swimming Championships.

The association is making a particular effort to include schools that may not have existing swimming programs, aiming to provide students with the opportunity to learn a vital life skill.

Association President Salaseini Sela is encouraging current participants to reach out to family members, friends, and community members to introduce swimming to new people.

“We have 40-plus schools that have sent in their entries, showing great enthusiasm to compete in this year’s championship, which is one of the biggest for schools to showcase their talents.”

She adds that there are many benefits of swimming for young people’s personal development, fitness, and overall health.

The championships are scheduled for May 29th and 30th.

Viewers will be able to broadcast the event live on FBC Sports and the Pay-Per-View platform Viti Plus.

