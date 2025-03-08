Suva ready for tough Tavua challenge

Suva Football President Nitin Singh acknowledges that facing Tavua on their home turf will be a tough challenge, but he is confident that his side will rise to the occasion and deliver their best performance in this afternoon’s Extra Premier League match.

Suva, meanwhile, are carrying momentum into the clash, having secured a draw against Ba and a victory over Nadi.

Singh believes these results have set a strong foundation for the team’s campaign as they look to build consistency for the rest of the season.

“We are not taking Tavua lightly and the boys are very motivated and we hope to continue from where we left off in the game against Nadi.”

He adds that the Tavua fans will play a big role in today’s showdown, but this will not dampen Suva’s spirits as they remain focused on securing a victory.

Suva is currently third in the standings with four points, equal to Labasa, who sits in second place.

Meanwhile, Navua leads the table with six points after winning both of their matches.

Suva and Tavua will clash at 3 pm at Garvey Park in Navua.

