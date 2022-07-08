Sharks calm the Storm

[Source: NRL]

Cronulla Sharks were too strong for Melbourne as Jesse Ramien scored a hat-trick to lead his side to a 28-6 NRL win last night.

Sharks recorded its fourth straight win.

Stand-in halfback Braydon Trindall was impressive and Andrew Fifita started in the front row for the first time in over 12 months.

The victory moves the Sharks level on points with the Storm but they remain in fourth place due to Melbourne’s superior for and against.

Craig Bellamy’s side have now suffered consecutive defeats for the second time this season and only a late try to Alec MacDonald prevented them from being held to nil.

Tonight, Rabbitohs will face Knights at 9.55pm.

[Source: ABC]