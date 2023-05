[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side will now compete in the seventh-place semi-final after going down to Ireland 10-5 at the Toulouse 7s.

Fiji’s lone try was scored by Ilisapeci Delaiwalu in the first half.

Ireland maintained their 10-5 lead throughout the game until the final whistle.

Fiji’s next game is at 12.25am against Great Britain.