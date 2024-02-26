Fiji in tough pool in LA 7s

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has been grouped in a tough pool in the Los Angeles 7s this weekend.

The Ben Gollings-coached side is in Pool C alongside France, Great Britain and Canada.

Pool A features World Series leaders Argentina, Ireland, South Africa and Spain.

Vancouver 7s losing finalist New Zealand are top seeds in Pool B, which includes USA, Samoa and Australia.

In the women’s division, the Fijiana side find themselves in a tough pool alongside New Zealand, Brazil and South Africa.

France are top seeds in Pool B alongside Australia, Ireland and Japan while Pool C features Canada, hosts USA, Spain and Great Britain.

The Los Angeles 7s kicks off on Saturday and you can watch the Fiji men’s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.