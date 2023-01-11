Fiji and Kenya players share boots sometimes : Injera

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens / Facebook]

Former World Sevens Series star and Kenya speedster Collins Injera says they have a special bond with the Fiji 7s players.

The 36-year-old who is second on the World Series all-time top try scores list with 279 tries they have a close connection with the Fiji 7s team.

He says there was one time when Fiji offered their changing room to Kenya after some confusion by the organizers.

Injera says they even shared rugby boots with Fijian players.

“They’re moments where we’ve had to give boots to some of the Fijian players and vice versa, the Fijian players have also helped us with boots, it’s been this brotherly affair, off the field we always talk to each other, I think also something about getting connected is because we’re very spiritual and pray together as a Kenya team.”

The Coral Coast 7s starts tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and admission is free for three days.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.