Fiji 7s team should play to their strength: Ben Ryan

Former Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan believes the national side should play to their strength.

After assessing Fiji’s performance at the Hamilton 7s last weekend, the Olympic gold medal-winning coach says one of Fiji’s strength is the unpredictability.

“You want to keep that unpredictability for the opposition and two you need to play to the strength of the Fijian team I’m sure they’ll look at all of that and perhaps the blend they’ll look at as well and the mix of the playmakers and the outside runners and the aerial forwards”.

Ryan says Fiji was exposed in the aerial battle by Argentina in Hamilton but he believes the Gareth Baber coached side will sort that out before the Sydney 7s.

“It wasn’t what the supporters would like because we didn’t win the title and that probably came through from within game inconsistency and perhaps some technical stuff from first phase attack and defense which I’m sure they’ll have a look at”.

The Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.