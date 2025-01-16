7s star urges supporters to turn out in numbers

Retired Ireland 7s star Harry McNulty says it's been a dream of his to be part of the prestigious tournament, which features some of the best teams from around the world.

Retired Ireland 7s star Harry McNulty is urging Fijians to come out in numbers and take advantage of the free entry to the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, which starts today.

McNulty says it’s been a dream of his to be part of the prestigious tournament, which features some of the best teams from around the world.

He adds that by being here, he has ticked it off his bucket list.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he can’t wait to experience the excitement at the tournament.

“I wanted to make sure that I could do everything I could to make sure I could come to this tournament. Playing with the Mike Friday invitational side, we have got a great team of guys coming down from all parts of the world and the other half of the team is the Fiji boys as well.”

McNulty will also be playing alongside Springboks 7s playmaker Rosko Specman, triple Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai, and several other big names for the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s squad.

They will face the Devo Babas in their first match at 11:27 a.m.

You can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.