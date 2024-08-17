Ikanivere backs QVS, urges support for Deans semifinals

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere shares his enthusiasm for today’s Deans semifinals.

Ikanivere offers words of encouragement to his former school and all the participating teams.

As a proud QVS alumnus, he expresses confidence in his old school’s Under-18 team’s chances.

“I know QVS will win, but for the rest of the teams, I hope you prepare well and come and perform well on the field”

He is also calling on fans to attend the matches in large numbers to support secondary school rugby.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy semifinals is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.