Saukuru backs FSC for sports festival next year

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru is optimistic that the Fiji Sports Council will expand its 7s tournament into a multi-sport festival next year, incorporating various disciplines.

Saukuru praised the council for hosting the inaugural 7s tournament over the weekend, calling it an admirable effort to elevate the standard of rugby in Fiji.

He noted the impressive performances by emerging players, highlighting the tournament’s potential to unearth and develop local talent.

“There can be other sports as well, like sort of a festival where not only rugby but we can u20 netball competition, u20 volleyball competition, u20 soccer or even maybe futsal to promote all games, all sports that we play in Fiji.”

Saukuru says this approach will be a holistic improvement and a good way to develop sports.

The FSC 7s tournament concluded last weekend, with 18 players selected from the competitions to compete in the Hamilton 7s in February in New Zealand.