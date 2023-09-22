FRA 96-0 NAM: Dupont injury worry overshadows France triumph

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

France scored 14 tries to record a bonus-point 96-0 victory over Namibia and top Pool A at Stade de Marseille this morning.

Host nation France maintained their unbeaten start at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 96-0 win against Namibia at Stade de Marseille on Thursday.

Les Bleus scored 14 tries in total, including a hat-trick for Damian Penaud, who moved third in France’s all-time tryscorers list with his 33rd test touchdown, trailing only Serge Blanco (38) and Vincent Clerc (34).

Article continues after advertisement

Centre Jonathan Danty and flanker Charles Ollivon scored two tries apiece, while Thomas Ramos kicked 12 conversions for a personal tally of 24 points.



[Source: Rugby World Cup]

There was some concern for head coach Fabien Galthié, however, as scrum-half Antoine Dupont was forced to leave the field early in the second half following a head clash with Namibia captain Johan Deysel, who was shown a red card for the collision.



[Source: Rugby World Cup]