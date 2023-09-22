Argentina back on track with win over Samoa

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Argentina survive a late scare to secure victory over Samoa in Pool D at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard this morning.

Argentina kick-started their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign with a 19-10 win over Samoa in Pool D at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne.

Samoa, despite being only one place behind their 10th-placed opponents in the world rankings, found Los Pumas a sterner test than they had faced in Chile in their opening match.

Full-back Duncan Paia’aua was sin-binned for the Pacific Islanders in the first minute for an infringement at a high ball, and Argentine wing Emiliano Boffelli took advantage of his absence to round off a flowing move to score the only try of the first half.

Boffelli and Nicolas Sanchez added the remainder of Argentina’s points with kicks and that was enough, despite Sama Malolo’s late score, to pull their team level with Samoa on one win from two matches.