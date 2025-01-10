Village Boys focuses on defense

Defense has been an area of focus for the Village Boys Under-20 side, as they prepare for the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s next week.

Looking back at the 2024 season, team trainer Ratu Beniamino says defense is a main aspect of their game they hope to perfect.

After thorough discussions with members of the squad, Beniamino says they have been able to formulate ways they can improve their defenses.

For the side, having an impenetrable defense throughout an entire match is the goal for the squad.

“In the past few days of our training, we have been focusing on our defense. When we came back from the Wairiki 7s last year, we saw that our defense was not strong towards the end of the match. So that’s something we want to fix, to have good defense throughout the whole game.”

This will also be their first time competing at the Coral Coast 7s, and they are determined to put out a good outing.

Village Boys have been pooled with Japan U18, Star Hospitality Pacific Mana and Navala Rugby Youth.

The tournament will be held in Sigatoka next week Thursday to Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.