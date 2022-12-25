Tuisue's try not enough for Gloucester

Albert Tuisue on his way to score Gloucester's try [Source: twitter]

Fijian international Albert Tuisue scored a try for Gloucester but it was not enough as they went down 13-28 to Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership.

Tuisue could have added another to his tally but the Fijian, who made an early impact, winning a turnover inside two minutes and then crossing the try line, only to be held up.

This was Richard Wigglesworth’s first win as interim head coach at Leicester.

Article continues after advertisement

An Adam Hastings penalty was bettered by two from Freddie Burns to give Leicester the lead, before Albert Tuisue’s try edged Gloucester ahead.

Tuisue made Leicester pay and stretched over to score from a driving maul.

Guy Porter and an Anthony Watson double swung the lead definitively the Tigers’ way in the second half, before Jonny May scored a late consolation.

The victory meant the Tigers lifted the inaugural Slater Cup.

And it also saw Leicester – with Wigglesworth now in charge after Steve Borthwick left to become England head coach – overtake the Cherry and Whites in the Premiership table by two points and move up to fourth.

[Source: BBC]