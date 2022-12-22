Tough few months for Sowakula

Pita Gus Sowakula.

The past few months have been hard for Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula and his family after missing out on the All Blacks selection.

Speaking to TVNZ’s One News, he says it’s pretty tough at times.

The 28-year-old admits plans are in place to go to France, and they’re doing it as a family.

His 22 Test capped Black Fern partner, Toka Natua, agrees and says the opportunity has been presented, so they have to make the most of it.

Natua who is a Rugby World Cup finalist, scored an incredible hat trick in the Black Ferns win against England, and will make her Super Rugby debut for the Blues in Super Rugby Aupiki next year.

The pair, who’ve been together since Sowakula’s first year with the Chiefs in 2017, have never been to France before.

They are excited to experience the different styles of rugby, as well as travel.

Natua in particular is looking forward to linking back up with former Waikato NPC coach and former New Zealand player, Jono Gibbes, who is head coach of the men’s team at Clermont.

This will be the talented rugby couple’s last summer in New Zealand, leaving for France late next year, after the conclusion of the NPC and FPC seasons.

Sowakula played two games for the All Blacks in the July Test series against Ireland.