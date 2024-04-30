FCEF disappointed over wage review process

[File Photo]

The Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation has expressed disappointment at the consultation processes on the minimum wage rate review and amendments to the Employment Relations Act.

The FCEF in a statement this afternoon says that as a key partner in Fiji’s tripartite structure, FCEF plays an indispensable role in shaping the country’s economic and labour policies.

However, it says that recent events have highlighted a concerning trend which FCEF believes may impact the effective inputs of key partners such as FCEF.

It says that yesterday, a group of FCEF representatives were scheduled to meet with consultants appointed by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations to discuss the on-going wage review process.

It states that despite the meeting being mutually agreed, the consultants failed to attend the meeting, denying both parties a valuable opportunity for productive dialogue.

Additionally, FCEF has raised concerns regarding the review of the

Employment Relations Act.

The Federation has advised the Ministry that the documents provided for the review is inconsistent and lacks comprehensive deliberation on all sections under consideration.

FCEF claims that the sections discussed during previous consultations have been omitted or altered without agreement.

FCEF says that it has held discussions with the Ministry to express its concerns, and although an agreed outcome has been reached, action is still pending.