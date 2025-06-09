Togiatama eager to face former Counties Manukau teammates

Zuriel Togiatama (left) and Tevita Ofa (right) [Source: Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika / Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forward Zuriel Togiatama is counting down the days to round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, with a special excitement for facing Moana Pasifika and some familiar faces.

Asked who he is most looking forward to playing against, Togiatama didn’t hesitate.

“Probably Tevita Ofa. He’s one of my close boys from Counties Manukau. Actually, every County still has boys in that Moana team. There’ll be a bit of banter, but you can also expect a lot of big hits.”

Despite the friendly rivalry, Togiatama is focused on the bigger picture.

“100 percent. That’s not more. Obviously, there’s still a lot we can work on and do better.”

He singled out the team’s defence as a key area for improvement, admitting they were sometimes caught on the short edge with too many players on one side.

Discipline, he adds, will also be crucial to avoid giving away easy points.

“For me personally, I want to reset quicker. It’s about moving on to the next job, not dwelling too much on something I’ve done well or not so well. Every action on the field has to help the team.”

With old friends on the other side and the season underway, Togiātama is ready to combine rivalry and teamwork as the Drua aim to start the campaign strong.

Drua and Moana Pasifika will meet at 3.35pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

