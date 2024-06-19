Suva and Nadroga have a lot to prove: Matawalu

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Nadroga rugby team is determined to lift the Skipper Cup after seven-years.

The Stallions, who also missed out on the Farebrother Trophy this year, are focused on bringing the title to the rugby town.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager and former Nadroga captain, Tiko Matawalu, says the two sides have proven themselves this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Matawalu anticipates a great battle on the field this weekend.

“You know Suva being on top of the points table for 2024 round robin and coming on top again to play the final as defending champions they have a lot to prove. Nadroga after a lapse of seven years they have a lot to prove too”

He says the big turnout last weekend is expected again on Saturday with four finals.

The Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, tickets will be on sale from today at the Nausori Town Council.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.