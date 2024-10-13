Spain edge Fijiana in thriller to lift WVX3 trophy

[Source: WXV Rugby / Facebook]

Fijiana narrowly missed out on ending their 2024 WXV3 campaign on a high, falling 10-8 to Spain in a fiercely contested final Test in Dubai this morning.

The match was a tense, back-and-forth affair with both sides showing grit and determination.

The Vodafone Fijiana fought hard, with a try and penalty keeping them within touching distance of Spain throughout the game.

However, Spain’s resilience shone through in the final stages, as they held off a late surge from Fijiana to secure the win and lift the WXV3 trophy.