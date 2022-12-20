Rugby coaches exchange ideas with US counterparts

Youth coaches from Fiji, Kiribati, and Tonga pose with other participants at the National Athletics Directors Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. [Photo Supplied]
A group of youth rugby coaches from Fiji, Tonga, and Kiribati are in the United States on the U.S. Department of State-sponsored Sports Visitors program.
The program is one way the U.S. Embassy demonstrates its commitment to a healthy, resilient, and educated Pacific Region.
This is according to Deputy Public Affairs Officer Will Romine.
The two-week program was in the cities of New Orleans, Houston, and Nashville.
During that time, the participants met with individuals and organizations dedicated to using sports as a vehicle for youth development.
In addition, the 13 coaches enjoyed a variety of American cultural experiences — including attending professional basketball and hockey games, visiting the NASA Space Center in Houston, and trying a variety of regional cuisines.
The program is a true exchange, as the youth coaches shared their best practices with their American counterparts, and generously gave pointers to the Houston SaberCats, a professional rugby team in the U.S.’s growing Major League Rugby union.