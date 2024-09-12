Ravula impresses Byrne

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has praised Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula for his versatility as the team prepares for their Pacific Nations Cup semifinal clash against the USA.

Armstrong-Ravula was trialled at fullback in last week’s game, and Byrne was impressed with how the young player adapted to the role.

He noted that Armstrong-Ravula’s ability to contribute both in territory battles and as a link player in attack adds a valuable dimension to the team’s strategy.

“I thought he performed really well, he gives us another strength in the territory battle, which is crucial when playing against physical teams like Tonga, Samoa, and the USA.”

Byrne adds that Armstrong-Ravula at fullback, it allows the team to have a first receiver to slot in during an open play.

The Flying Fijians will face USA at 10.05 pm this Saturday and you can watch the LIVE coverage of the game on FBC Sports.