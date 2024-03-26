Ravouvou recalled to Fiji 7s

[ Source : File Photo]

Vatemo Ravouvou is set to make his return to the HSBC World Sevens Series after being in the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side for the Hong Kong 7s next weekend.

Ravouvou was named in coach Osea Kolinisau’s 15-member squad.

The 2016 7s gold medallist has been in good form for his club DXC Barbarians, which is also the Saunaka team, leading them to the finals of the Coral Coast and Marist 7s tournaments.

Kolinisau has named one new cap in Joji Nasova from the Dominion Brothers club.

The new coach has retained the core players such as Joseva Talacolo, Josese Batirerega, Jeremaia Matana, Waisea Nacuqu, Terio Veilawa, Filipe Sauturaga, Kaminieli Rasaku, Ponipate Loganimasi and Viliame Naikausa.

Also returning to the national side are Suliano Volavola, Rubeni Kabu, Manueli Maisamoa and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off next Friday.

Fiji is pooled alongside Australia, Canada and France.