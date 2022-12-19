Radradra scores in Bristol’s bonus-point win

[Source: BBC Sports]

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored one and set up another as the Bristol Bears eased past Zebre 35-19 in the European Challenge Cup.

The bonus point win sees Bristol Bears registering its second successive win in the competition.

Joe Batley put Bristols in the lead in the 14th minute with an intercept try but the Italians soon levelled with a penalty try after Lloyd was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

The flurry of scoring continued as the hosts added two tries in three minutes, with Will Porter pouncing on another Zebre error and Radradra finding a gap in the defence to go under the posts and give the 14-man Bears a 21-7 advantage after 22 minutes.

Lloyd came on to score another try before Radradra showed his excellent offloading skills to set up a try for Yann Thomas.

Meanwhile, in the Heineken Championship Cup, Toulouse thumped Sale 45-19 and Munster defeated Northampton Saints 17-6.

