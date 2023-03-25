Narawa double in Chiefs win

Emoni Narawa runs with the ball. [Source: Gallagher Chiefs/ Twitter]

Fiji born Emoni Narawa scored a double for the Chiefs in their Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Waratahs in Sydney.

The unbeaten, table-topping Chiefs have heaped more pain on the Waratahs with an uninspiring 24-14 victory.

Winger Narawa first struck in the 54th minute to be put his team in front 17-7.

But Narawa’s second try five minutes from full-time sealed victory for the Chiefs and left the Waratahs empty-handed without even a bonus point.

In another match, the Crusaders beat Brumbies 35-17.