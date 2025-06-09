Naitasiri looks to fan power and smart picks for tomorrow's final

With tomorrow’s Skipper Cup grand final looming, the Highlanders know that victory will come down to a sharp player selection and the backing of their loyal red and black army.

Naitasiri Rugby is set to turn passion into points as they chase their first Skipper Cup title in 15 years.

Coach Timoci Tinaviti says getting the right combination on the field will be key for the team hungriest for the trophy.

“We respect our opponents and hold them in high regard. They’ve produced a handful of upsets this season. In no way are we underestimating Malolo, especially after the first round of the Skipper Cup. But this Saturday, whoever picks their trump right will not lose.”

Both Naitasiri’s senior and Under-20 sides will rely on the energy of their supporters, who have been a constant through the grind of pre-season training and every hurdle along the way.

Tinaviti says the Highlanders’ fans are more than just spectators—they are a driving force behind the team.

“It’s nothing new for Naitasiri to have a strong fan base, our fans go with us wherever we have games. We appreciate the fact that they came with us to Ba and when we went to Labasa they were there too. This week we want and look forward to that same at the stadium. The louder our supporters cheer us on the better it will be for the team on the field as it is our final game and we want to take the Skipper Cup trophy to Naitasiri when the dust settles in Suva on Saturday.”

As the Highlanders gear up for the final whistle, the blend of tactical acumen and unwavering fan support could be the edge that turns 15 years of Skipper Cup heartache into history-making glory.

They meet Malolo at 3pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

