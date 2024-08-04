Mazey tips hat off to men's 7s side

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair Peter Mazey lauded the Team Fiji men’s 7s for their silver medal win, emphasizing that it represents more than just an accolade – it is a source of national pride.

Speaking at the team’s welcome ceremony this morning, Mazey commended the players for their remarkable achievement.

He says this accomplishment not only reflects their hard work and dedication but also embodies the spirit of Fiji.

“Thank you! You once again have done it. This is an incredible moment for us all and today we gather not just as fans but as a united family celebrating your extra ordinary achievement that has brought immense pride to Fiji.”

Mazey highlights the team performed exceptionally well and justified the nation’s high expectations.

He remarked on the special moment of watching the team receive their medals on stage.

Fiji’s 7s team boasts a history of success, with two Olympic gold medals from the Rio and Tokyo Games.

This year, they secured the silver medal after a hard-fought match against host nation France.