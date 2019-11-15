Manasa Saulo returns for Suva

The Suva rugby side has named a strong team ahead of tomorrow’s Skipper Cup clash against Naitasiri at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Flying Fijians prop Manasa Saulo is in the starting lineup and returns after a number of years.

Suva rugby Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the inclusion of Saulo is a big boost for the side.

“Manasa Saulo will be donning the number three jersey and he will be coming with Benji Makutu will be coming in from the bench. They will also be blending in the rest of the young boys, with Tevita Ikanivere and we have Apisai. And the two young ones Meli Tuni and Lino.”

Saulo will team up with Apisai Vatubuli and Flying Fijians hooker Tevita Ikanivere upfront.

Filimoni Seru and Manoa Tamaya are the locks with Elia Canakaivata, young Taniela Sadrua on the flanks and James Brown is the number eight.

Nemani Buliruarua starts at halfback and Jone Manu is the flyhalf.

The midfield combination sees Serupepeli Vularika partnering former Naitasiri centre Apisalome Vota.

John Stewart and Misaele Petero are the wingers and Enele Malele will be at fullback.

Other notable inclusions in the squad are Apisalome Vota, Meli Tuni, and Benji Makutu.

Suva plays Naitasiri tomorrow at 6pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Lineup:

1. Apisai Vatubuli

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Manasa Saulo

4. Manoa Tamaya

5. Filimoni Seru

6. Elia Canakaivata

7. Taniela Sadrugu

8. James Brown

9. Nemani Buliruarua

10. Jone Manu

11. John Stewart

12. Serupepeli Vularika

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Misaele Petero

15. Enele Malele

16. Lino Vasuinadi

17. Meli Tuni

18. Benji Makutu

19. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele

20. Koli Tamanitoakula

21. Vatili Dulaki

22. Setareki Raoba

23. Ratu Savenaca