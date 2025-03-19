Lomani gets the nod at flyhalf for Drua's must-win clash

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

As the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua brace for a must-win clash against the Western Force, Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa has put his faith in Kolora Lomani to direct play from flyhalf in round four of Smartech Super Rugby Women.

Lomani replaces Salanieta Kinita who is unavailable this week due to a Head Injury Assessment.

Centre Josivini Naihamu is back in the starting line-up along with Evivi Senikarivi.

Last week’s winning try-scorer and prop Salanieta Nabuli is in the starting 15 with captain Vika Matarugu at tighthead and Keleni Marawa at hooker.

Merevesi Ofakimalino partners with Asinate Serevi.

Nunia Daunimoala starts at blindside flanker this week, with the tough Salaseini Railumu at openside.

Karalaini Naisewa starts at number 8, completing the loose forward trio in the middle row.

Senikarivi starts at fullback with Lomani at flyhalf.

Merewairita Neivosa shifts to the left wing with Repeka Tove starting on the right wing.

Naihamu starts at inside centre with last week’s Tonezzz Player of the Match, Vice-Captain Vitalina Naikore starting at outside centre.

Luisa Tisolo competes the starting 15 at fullback.

For bench impact this week, Rawaqa has selected Loraini Senivutu as backup hooker, powerful prop Anasimeci Korovata at loosehead and Tiana Robanakadavu covering the tighthead prop position.

Alfreda Fisher will cover for the locks and Tropik Wood Top Tackler Bitila Tawake backs up the loose forward trio.

Setaita Railumu covers halfback with Ema Adivitaloga covering the in-side halves.

Alowesi Nakoci completes matchday squad as backline utility.

