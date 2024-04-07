Leinster to face La Rochelle after Gibson-Park hat-trick sinks Tigers

[Source: BBC]

Jamison Gibson-Park scored a first-half hat-trick as Leinster beat Leicester Tigers to set up an Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle.

Handre Pollard scored the opening try before Leinster’s scrum-half responded with three tries in 17 minutes.

Prop James Cronin grabbed a score at the start of the second half to give Leicester hope, but Robbie Henshaw hit back with an intercept try.

Jack Conan raced clear to add another, before Charlie Clare’s late reply.

Leinster will face reigning champions La Rochelle at home in the quarter-finals next weekend in a repeat of the last two finals.

The French side progressed after Stormers fly-half Manie Libbok missed a conversion – with the clock in the red – to ensure the holders stayed alive in the competition thanks to a 22-21 victory in Cape Town.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster have suffered back-to-back final defeats against La Rochelle, but they did clinch a pool-stage victory against Ronan O’Gara’s side in the opening game of this year’s tournament.