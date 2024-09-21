Flying Fijians brace for Japan’s speed in PNC Final

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne is gearing up his squad for a high-speed challenge as they prepare to face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final tonight.

Byrne highlighted that Japan’s quick, precise style has been their trademark in recent years.

With Japan playing on home turf at Hanazano Stadium, Byrne knows their pace will be a key factor to contend with.

“Speed is going to be their weapon. We saw them play Samoa last week. Samoa held up well early on, but Japan just kept coming at them, relentlessly, with speed.”

With the Pacific Nations Cup on the line, the Flying Fijians know they’ll need to be at their fastest and sharpest to bring the title home from Osaka.

The Flying Fijians will face Japan at 10.05 pm tonight and you can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.