Fijiana 15s set for Wallaroos Test

Playing what’s in front of them is vital for the Vodafone Fijiana 15s tonight against the Wallaroos in Sydney.

This is according to prop Bitila Tawake, who led the Fijiana Drua side to its second successive Super W title two weeks ago.

Tawake, who will come off the bench against Australia, says this is Test rugby and they’ll have to rise to another level.

She says there are some challenges for them tonight.

“The weather is not on our side in Australia, but we still have the girls; we have to adapt to the game against the Wallaroos and just do our homework well.”

Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila says Australia will always be a tough opponent.

“We’ve enjoyed the training and the sessions, bonding, and the girls are pretty hyped up about it as well to go against the Wallaroos side; we know they’re a good team.”

You can watch the Fijiana 15’s and Wallaroos match live and exclusively on the FBC Sports HD channel at 7 p.m.