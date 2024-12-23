Fiji Bitter series heads north

Fiji Bitter is once again shining a spotlight on grassroots rugby with the continuation of two major tournaments in the Northern Division, aimed at fostering community development and sustainability.

Paradise Beverages General Manager, Mike Spencer, emphasizes the importance of supporting grassroots initiatives.

“Supporting the community is a priority for us.”

The 16th edition of the Fiji Bitter Savusavu Sevens is set to take place from January 30 to February 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Labasa will host its own rugby showcase at Subrail Park from January 23 to January 25.

Both events are expected to draw strong participation and highlight local rugby talent, reinforcing Fiji Bitter’s commitment to sports and community empowerment.