Dawasamu on track to defend title

Defending Raluve Trophy Under-18 champion, Dawasamu Secondary School is on track for its title defence after a win over Shri Gurunanak Khalsa College.

Dawasamu started off strong leading 19-0 at halftime and despite a fight back from from Shri Gurunanak in the second half was not enough as Dawasamu held on to win 19-12.

Dawasamu coach Peniasi Kuruibure adds that they still have a lot to work on.

“We have a lot of weaknesses we need to work especially our defence.”

Dawasamu Secondary School will face Natabua High School in the first semi-final of the Weet Bix Raluve Trophy next week.

In another semi-final, Adi Cakobau takes on Bucalevu.